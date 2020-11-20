Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — Hunting license sales in Idaho are up as more residents seek a way to safely get out of the house without contracting COVID-19. Wildlife officials say that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear, and that in northern Idaho blatant poaching has increased. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

SALT LAKE CITY — The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called on members Friday to flood social media over Thanksgiving week with messages of gratitude in what he hopes will serve as a healing tool as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, racism and a lack of civility. By Brady McCombs. SENT: 527 words. With AP Photo.