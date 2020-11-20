Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NUCLEAR TEST REACTOR

Idaho is top pick for Energy Department nuclear test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government said Idaho is its preferred choice ahead of Tennessee for a test reactor to be built as part of an effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that the site that includes Idaho National Laboratory will be listed as its preferred alternative in a draft environmental impact statement planned for release in December. It would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. Some scientists decry the plan, saying such “fast reactors” are less safe than current reactors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho’s largest city to begin enforcing mask orders

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mayor of Idaho’s largest city says local police will begin enforcing mask orders starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced the new public health order on Thursday, which instructs police to ticket or arrest people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to leave local businesses when asked. Businesses can also temporarily lose their business license if they pose a clear and immediate threat because staffers or customers aren’t following mask orders. One in every 188 people in Idaho tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, and there have been more than 86,000 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HUNTING SURGE

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the coronavirus. Americans who are weary of being cooped up at home and wearing masks elsewhere are taking refuge in outdoors sports that offer safety and solitude. In Michigan, the number of people getting hunting licenses for the first time in at least five years has jumped 80 percent. The trend has reversed a steady decline in hunting’s popularity that once appeared permanent. And it’s providing a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

AP-US-SAGE-GROUSE-PROTECTION

Trump plans would ease protections for sage grouse in West

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Trump administration announced plans that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. U.S. officials plan to publish the plans Friday in the Federal Register as part of a process that could allow the plans to take effect shortly before Trump leaves office. The ground-dwelling greater sage grouse is at the center of a bitter conflict between the administration and conservationists involving how much of the West’s public lands should be opened to development. The six plans cover Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada/northeastern California, and Oregon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho docs: Rationed care looming as virus quickly spreads

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Doctors serving Idaho and eastern Oregon spent hours Tuesday trying to sway health districts, city leaders and the public to do more to stop the spread of coronavirus, warning that rationed care is looming in Idaho’s future. But in one public health department, they were met with debunked conspiracy theories and skepticism. Idaho is experiencing a severe and unchecked community spread of COVID-19 in much of the state. Numbers from Johns Hopkins University show more than 85,000 cases statewide and a positivity rate that has increased by nearly 42% in the past two weeks. Dr. Steven Nemerson says that at the current rate of spread the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients could double by Christmas.

LETHAL INJECTION INFORMATION LAWSUIT

US judge rejects inmates’ lawsuit on Idaho execution plans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state’s execution plans. The judge ruled Tuesday that because the prisoners both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever face execution, so they don’t yet have standing to sue over the details of the state’s execution plans. They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants. Neither attorneys for the inmates nor officials with the Idaho Department of Correction could be immediately reached for comment.