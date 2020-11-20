Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Some GOP politicians push back on OR governor’s restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several Republican politicians and other officials are pushing back against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, even as Oregon suffered the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside. State Sen. Dennis Linthicum decried Brown’s actions on Thursday as an attack on Thanksgiving and personal freedoms. A newly election county official this week also lashed out.

Trump plans would ease protections for sage grouse in West

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Trump administration announced plans that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. U.S. officials plan to publish the plans Friday in the Federal Register as part of a process that could allow the plans to take effect shortly before Trump leaves office. The ground-dwelling greater sage grouse is at the center of a bitter conflict between the administration and conservationists involving how much of the West’s public lands should be opened to development. The six plans cover Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada/northeastern California, and Oregon.

Oregon hospital workers face strain as COVID-19 cases spike

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health care workers are facing incredible stress as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and they work long shifts while trying to save coronavirus patients without getting sick themselves. Nurses and doctors in Oregon say they are finding little relief with coronavirus infections spreading at record levels, taxing the capacity of many hospitals. The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported the state’s largest daily number of confirmed cases, most daily deaths and people hospitalized for the virus.

Oregon records highest daily COVID-19 case count – 1,225

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported three grim COVID-19 record high’s Thursday, the state’s largest daily number of confirmed cases, most daily deaths and people hospitalized for the virus. There were 1,225 new confirmed and COVID-19 cases increasing the state total to 60,873. There were 20 new deaths reported, surpassing the 800 death toll since the start of the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon is 414, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 142% increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Thursday. Of the deaths reported Thursday, two people were in their 30′s while everyone else ranged from 40 to 95 years old.

At Paris trial, passengers recall disarming of train gunman

PARIS (AP) — Passengers who wrestled and disarmed a gunman aboard a high-speed Amsterdam-to-Paris train are recounting how their split-second decisions helped prevent what could have become a mass slaughter on behalf of the Islamic State group. French-American citizen Mark Moogalian said Thursday before testifying at the accused gunman’s trial that he was motivated by a fierce desire to protect his wife and does not view himself as a hero. His wife disagreed. The actions of Moogalian and other passengers inspired Clint Eastwood to direct a Hollywood film reenacting the 2015 events. A British businessman on the train recalls, “I came to the conclusion that really I had to move, I had do something.”

Fatal fire investigated as arson, possible homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an Oct. 10 fatal house fire near Vancouver, Washington is being investigated as arson and potential homicide after the 75-year-old victim was found strapped to a chair in his living room. The Columbian reports those records also say there was evidence of possible fire accelerants in each room of the burned house in the Minnehaha area. The fire and death investigations are continuing, and no further information was available Wednesday. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the exact manner and cause of John E. McCarty’s death are still pending.

Man arrested after Tesla crashes, sends batteries flying

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph, destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences. Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton says Dylan Milota was driving a 2019 Tesla S Tuesday night when he lost control, left the road and hit a power pole. Police say Milota suffered minor injuries and is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Police were urging residents to remain alert for other potentially hazardous small batteries from the vehicle that could be in the area.

Former church leader sentenced to 125 years for rape

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former music ministry leader at a Eugene church has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for rape of a child. KEZI-TV reports Edward Thompson’s jury trial was held Nov. 3 through Nov. 10. The guilty verdict was unanimous. Police say Thompson was convicted on counts of rape, sodomy and sex abuse. Thompson has been in custody since August 2018 when he was accused of abusing a child he babysat over six years. He had been involved with Christ Fellowship Church in Eugene. KEZI 9 News talked to a former church elder after his arrest who said the church had since closed and the pastor had retired.