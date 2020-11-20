Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington reports nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,987 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths while health officials and doctors continued to urge people not to have Thanksgiving gatherings. The update Thursday brings the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 2,603 statewide with 137,411 cases. The Seattle Times reports that 9,673 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 31 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to state officials. A new virus outbreak is also happening at a long-term care facility in Yakima, where officials say 50 people have been infected and four people have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DELIVERY FEES

Inslee announces cap on third party delivery restaurant fees

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash and GrubHub. The proclamation caps delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order. It takes effect next Wednesday. The announcement comes following Inslee imposing new restrictions in response to COVID-19, including banning indoor dining. As of this week, there have been more than 137,000 confirmed cases in the state and 2,603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-AFFORDABLE-HOUSING

Microsoft-led housing effort cuts rents in Seattle suburbs

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says its affordable-housing initiative has hit upon a model for quickly converting market-rate apartments to ones middle-income workers such as teachers and nurses can afford. The tech giant two years ago announced what is now a $750 million pledge toward increasing the availability of affordable units. As part of that, it said Thursday it has invested $40 million with a partnership called Urban Housing Ventures, which recently bought three apartment complexes in Seattle’s east-side suburbs. The group is cutting rents in 40% of the units for middle-income workers. One resident, middle-school counselor Sam Baker, said it’s saving her $600 a month and means she won’t have to take a seasonal department store job over the holidays.

WHITE SWAN KILLINGS

New charges filed in White Swan killings

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — For the first time, murder charges have been specifically described in a federal indictment against two men accused in the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of five people outside White Swan. The Yakima Herald reports a new indictment against James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. The new indictment increased the number of charges from eight to 19. It levels charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury against both men.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONS

Washington governor asked to rethink restaurant restrictions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A group of Democratic lawmakers and a hospitality association are asking Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider his four-week ban on indoor dining. On Wednesday, the Washington Hospitality Association, a trade group that represents more than 6,000 members of the lodging and restaurant industry, wrote a letter to Inslee saying the latest restrictions meant to stem rising cases of the coronavirus in the state “will mean 100,000 families or more will lose their income right before the holidays.” Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Inslee asking him to consider replacing the ban on indoor dining with stricter limits on how many people can be served.

FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION

Fatal fire investigated as arson, possible homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show an Oct. 10 fatal house fire near Vancouver, Washington is being investigated as arson and potential homicide after the 75-year-old victim was found strapped to a chair in his living room. The Columbian reports those records also say there was evidence of possible fire accelerants in each room of the burned house in the Minnehaha area. The fire and death investigations are continuing, and no further information was available Wednesday. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the exact manner and cause of John E. McCarty’s death are still pending.

FISHING VESSEL-CAPSIZE

Coast Guard calls off search for missing Tulalip officer

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a Tulalip Tribal Police Department officer who was reported missing and presumed dead after the boat he was in capsized when a large rogue wave walloped the vessel on Tuesday night. Officer Charlie Cortez disappeared after he and Officer Shawn Edge, the boat captain, were thrown overboard shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. In a news release Wednesday, authorities said Edge was rescued and taken to a hospital in Everett. Crews spent 22 hours combing the waters looking for Cortez, but came up empty.

TESLA CRASH-BATTERIES

Man arrested after Tesla crashes, sends batteries flying

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph, destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences. Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton says Dylan Milota was driving a 2019 Tesla S Tuesday night when he lost control, left the road and hit a power pole. Police say Milota suffered minor injuries and is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Police were urging residents to remain alert for other potentially hazardous small batteries from the vehicle that could be in the area.

FATAL SHOOTING-FIFE

2 suspects arrested after man fatally shot during robbery

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was fatally shot in Fife. Officers responded after receiving reports of “multiple shots being fired” just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say at least two suspects followed the victim home from work. When he got out of his vehicle and was approaching his residence, the two suspects robbed him. The victim and suspects exchanged gunfire and the victim was killed. The two suspects then fled the area. One suspect was arrested for investigation of murder. A second suspect is being treated at an Auburn hospital.

CAT HOARDING

Nearly 50 cats removed from Central Washington home

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of cats have been removed from a Yakima County residence in the second large-scale hoarding situation in the the county in the past month. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports a county animal control officer sent Nov. 4 to an elderly homeowner’s residence helped remove 47 live cats, 12 carcasses, and multiple remains “only identifiable as feline anatomy.” The residence is slated for demolition to make way for an ongoing economic development project. Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal rescue nonprofit located near Monroe, moved the 47 cats to the organization’s cat sanctuary, where they are being treated for lung infections and other ailments.