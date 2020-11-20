AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Nov. 20.

——————–

Friday, Nov. 20 11:00 AM PEN America hosts virtual ‘G20 Counter-Summit’ – PEN America host ‘G20 Counter-Summit: Reckoning With ‘Opportunities for All’ in Saudi Arabia’ virtual event, intended to ‘push back’ against what organizers describe as Saudi Arabia’s ‘attempts to obfuscate its human rights violations in recent years’. Speakers include Democrats Sens. Ben Cardin, Bob Menendez, Chris Murphy and Ron Wyden and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Lois Frankel, Adam Schiff and Susan Wild * Saudi Arabia is hosting this year’s G20 Summit

Weblinks: http://www.pen.org/, https://twitter.com/penamerican

Contacts: Stephen Fee, PEN America, SFee@PEN.org, 1 202 309 8892

Register at https://pen.org/event/pen-america-g20-counter-summit/

——————–

Friday, Nov. 20 12:00 PM Oregon Commission for Women meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nancy Kramer, Oregon Advocacy Commissions Office, nancy.kramer@oregon.gov, 1 503 302 9725

Virtual meeting only: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84567797984?pwd=ZEQ1Y21EU0ZtNDc0Rm0vdk9oaWhKUT09