Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association is seeking a court order from a federal judge to block Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week freeze” that bans dining in restaurants in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the association, which represents 10,000 food service and 2,000 lodging businesses across the state, argues the new restrictions will cause devastating effects for its members and their employees. The governor’s office, through spokeswoman Liz Merah, declined to comment on the suit, but pointed to Brown’s announcement this week in which she announced $55 million would be offered in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases Friday, with hospitalizations at their highest since the pandemic began. Officials say the state hit a daily record of 1,306 COVID-19 cases, and 414 people are hospitalized. Nearly three dozen current and incoming Oregon lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown demanding an immediate increase in COVID-19 testing statewide as case numbers spike. The letter sent earlier this week emphasizes that California and Washington outrank Oregon in testing but Oregon’s test positivity rate — the percentage of tests that are positive — is much higher. Brown has not responded to the bipartisan letter.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A newly-filed lawsuit says a Bend man who was experiencing depression as a result of his failing marriage went to a physician and received counseling and a prescription for marijuana and CBD. The Bulletin reports the patient claims in the suit that all along, the doctor, Ronald Rosen, was having an affair with his wife. In a complaint filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Pierson Tone seeks $2.9 million from Rosen for professional negligence. The suit says because of Rosen’s conduct Tone sustained emotional distress including the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family. Rosen did not return messages left at his office.