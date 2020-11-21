Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance to help businesses and workers hurt by new restrictions he imposed through mid-December. Inslee said businesses would be able to apply for $70 million in grants, as well as $30 million in loans to help blunt the impact of restrictions that took effect this week, including the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters, and the requirement that restaurants and bars to be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining. The economic package also includes $20 million in rental assistance and $15 million in utility payment assistance for those with low income. All of the funding is part of federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds distributed to states.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people. The Seattle Times reports Dr. Julia Barnett was fired in April 2019 by the state Department of Corrections after the agency’s internal probe found six prison inmates — including three who died — had suffered because of inadequate care she provided or supervised. The medical commission’s investigation basically supported the DOC’s earlier findings regarding Barnett, who had been hired despite lacking some qualifications for the prison medical director position. Barnett can request a hearing to dispute the license suspension. Her lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has rejected a proposal intended to block more than 100 police officers from being hired in 2021. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the measure was promoted by a coalition of local organizations, including one that emerged as a leader during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In July, most council members agreed the Police Department should have its funding reduced by 50%, with the money shifted to other needs. Even without a hiring freeze, Seattle’s leaders are poised to transfer 911 call-takers, parking enforcement officers and mental-health workers out of the Police Department.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.