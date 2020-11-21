Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — On the night before the game that may be a tipping point in their season the Seahawks’ defense held a meeting of accountability. While one meeting wasn’t a cure it certainly appeared to help. Seattle turned in its best defensive effort of the season in Thursday’s 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided losing three in a row for the first time since 2011. After being the weakest link to a potential championship team Seattle’s defense finally held its own with a focused, disciplined performance.

UNDATED (AP) — Stanford is getting plenty of attention during the preseason with Tara VanDerveer on the verge of passing the late Pat Summitt as the winningest coach in women’s basketball. But the Cardinal are also hoping the spotlight will be on them at the end of the season. The Cardinal return nine players and are the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 Conference regular-season crown for the first time in seven seasons. They are also ranked second in The Associated Press Top 25, which is their highest preseason ranking in 11 years. Stanford isn’t the only one generating headlines. Arizona is ranked seventh, UCLA ninth and Oregon 10th. Oregon State is also in the Top 25 at No. 18.

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. And Miami’s Manny Diaz is the latest active coach to become infected. The 70-year-old Fulmer is a former Volunteers football coach. He posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.” Tennessee plays at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday. As of Friday evening, 17 of the 62 games across major college football had been postponed or canceled. That’s the most disrupted games in any week of this season, one more than last week.