Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Restaurant Association asks court to halt virus restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association is seeking a court order from a federal judge to block Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week freeze” that bans dining in restaurants in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the association, which represents 10,000 food service and 2,000 lodging businesses across the state, argues the new restrictions will cause devastating effects for its members and their employees. The governor’s office, through spokeswoman Liz Merah, declined to comment on the suit, but pointed to Brown’s announcement this week in which she announced $55 million would be offered in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Oregon lawmakers push for more virus testing amid case spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases Friday, with hospitalizations at their highest since the pandemic began. Officials say the state hit a daily record of 1,306 COVID-19 cases, and 414 people are hospitalized. Nearly three dozen current and incoming Oregon lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown demanding an immediate increase in COVID-19 testing statewide as case numbers spike. The letter sent earlier this week emphasizes that California and Washington outrank Oregon in testing but Oregon’s test positivity rate — the percentage of tests that are positive — is much higher. Brown has not responded to the bipartisan letter.

Man hit by federal officer’s munition back in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.

Doctor sued over alleged relationship with patient’s wife

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A newly-filed lawsuit says a Bend man who was experiencing depression as a result of his failing marriage went to a physician and received counseling and a prescription for marijuana and CBD. The Bulletin reports the patient claims in the suit that all along, the doctor, Ronald Rosen, was having an affair with his wife. In a complaint filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Pierson Tone seeks $2.9 million from Rosen for professional negligence. The suit says because of Rosen’s conduct Tone sustained emotional distress including the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family. Rosen did not return messages left at his office.

2 men found dead at site of small plane crash

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Deputies say searchers have found the wreckage of an airplane that crashed south of Portland in rural Clackamas County, and they recovered human remains from the site. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the remains as belonging to 44-year-old Jared Sabin and his son 19-year-old Gavyn Sabin. They are believed to have left Salem on Monday morning in a Cessna 150 for Troutdale. They encountered bad weather, however, and told air controllers they were changing their destination. Controllers lost contact with them after that.

Auto detailer gets prison for not paying $1.5M in taxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Battle Ground, Washington man who ran a Portland, Oregon auto detailing business has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for a scheme in which he hid his income and evaded paying $1.5 million in taxes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 58-year-old Thomas Rennie pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon on Wednesday ordered Rennie to surrender to prison in late March in an effort to avoid placing him in custody until a time when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be less severe or a vaccine is available. He also was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution. Rennie in court said he felt shame for his actions.

Some GOP politicians push back on OR governor’s restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several Republican politicians and other officials are pushing back against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, even as Oregon suffered the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside. State Sen. Dennis Linthicum decried Brown’s actions on Thursday as an attack on Thanksgiving and personal freedoms. A newly election county official this week also lashed out.

Trump plans would ease protections for sage grouse in West

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Trump administration announced plans that ease protections for sage grouse in the West, prompting an outcry by critics who say the move paves the way for widespread mining and drilling and ignores a federal court ruling. U.S. officials plan to publish the plans Friday in the Federal Register as part of a process that could allow the plans to take effect shortly before Trump leaves office. The ground-dwelling greater sage grouse is at the center of a bitter conflict between the administration and conservationists involving how much of the West’s public lands should be opened to development. The six plans cover Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada/northeastern California, and Oregon.