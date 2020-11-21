Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

$135 million in grants, loans announced for businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance to help businesses and workers hurt by new restrictions he imposed through mid-December. Inslee said businesses would be able to apply for $70 million in grants, as well as $30 million in loans to help blunt the impact of restrictions that took effect this week, including the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters, and the requirement that restaurants and bars to be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining. The economic package also includes $20 million in rental assistance and $15 million in utility payment assistance for those with low income. All of the funding is part of federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds distributed to states.

EX-PRISON DOCTOR-SUSPENDED LICENSE

Commission suspends license of ex-doctor at Monroe prison

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people. The Seattle Times reports Dr. Julia Barnett was fired in April 2019 by the state Department of Corrections after the agency’s internal probe found six prison inmates — including three who died — had suffered because of inadequate care she provided or supervised. The medical commission’s investigation basically supported the DOC’s earlier findings regarding Barnett, who had been hired despite lacking some qualifications for the prison medical director position. Barnett can request a hearing to dispute the license suspension. Her lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.

SEATTLE POLICE BUDGET

Seattle City Council rejects effort to block police hiring

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has rejected a proposal intended to block more than 100 police officers from being hired in 2021. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the measure was promoted by a coalition of local organizations, including one that emerged as a leader during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In July, most council members agreed the Police Department should have its funding reduced by 50%, with the money shifted to other needs. Even without a hiring freeze, Seattle’s leaders are poised to transfer 911 call-takers, parking enforcement officers and mental-health workers out of the Police Department.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-MAN HURT

Man hit by federal officer’s munition back in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-REPAIR

Seattle to repair, not replace, the West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city will repair, instead of replace, the West Seattle Bridge. The city’s most used bridge has been closed to traffic for eight months after the city found cracks in the structure. The bridge could reopen to traffic as soon as mid-2022, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Repairs could add 15 to 40 years to the bridge’s lifespan. It would cost about $47 million upfront, with an additional $50 million for traffic mitigation and $10 million for low bridge repair. One of the key reasons to repair the bridge rather than replace it is economic recovery.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington. Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call Thursday night from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed. They gave a general idea where it might be located. Deputies and fire crews searched the area and located debris and the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area. The body of the pilot was found inside. Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash. The pilot’s name has not been released.

IDENTITY THEFT-SENTENCING

Federal Way woman sentenced in aircraft fraud scheme

SEATTLE (AP) — A Federal Way woman who falsified documents in a fraud scheme designed to steal and sell aircraft was sentenced in federal court to four years, three months in prison. Prosecutors say Michelle Renee Hughes pleaded guilty to mail fraud and identity theft in April. She was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez. According to court documents, Hughes sent forged bills of sale and falsely changed aircraft registrations in a public Federal Aviation Administration database. She made it look like she had bought the aircraft and then tried to sell them. She would try to get payments from unsuspecting buyers, documents said.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington reports nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,987 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths while health officials and doctors continued to urge people not to have Thanksgiving gatherings. The update Thursday brings the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 2,603 statewide with 137,411 cases. The Seattle Times reports that 9,673 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 31 new hospitalizations since Wednesday, according to state officials. A new virus outbreak is also happening at a long-term care facility in Yakima, where officials say 50 people have been infected and four people have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DELIVERY FEES

Inslee announces cap on third party delivery restaurant fees

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a new cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash and GrubHub. The proclamation caps delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order. It takes effect next Wednesday. The announcement comes following Inslee imposing new restrictions in response to COVID-19, including banning indoor dining. As of this week, there have been more than 137,000 confirmed cases in the state and 2,603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

AP-US-MICROSOFT-AFFORDABLE-HOUSING

Microsoft-led housing effort cuts rents in Seattle suburbs

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says its affordable-housing initiative has hit upon a model for quickly converting market-rate apartments to ones middle-income workers such as teachers and nurses can afford. The tech giant two years ago announced what is now a $750 million pledge toward increasing the availability of affordable units. As part of that, it said Thursday it has invested $40 million with a partnership called Urban Housing Ventures, which recently bought three apartment complexes in Seattle’s east-side suburbs. The group is cutting rents in 40% of the units for middle-income workers. One resident, middle-school counselor Sam Baker, said it’s saving her $600 a month and means she won’t have to take a seasonal department store job over the holidays.