Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1,509 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, spread across all but four of the state’s 36 counties, with the majority in the population-dense Portland metro area. Among the seven new deaths being reported Saturday, all were in their 70s or 80s, and either had or were suspected of having underlying health conditions. The state’s total is now 63,668 confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections and 819 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say two separate groups of people vandalized buildings across the city. The incidents on Friday involved one group of nearly 50 people that vandalized several businesses in the northeast of the city while another group of people dressed in black and wearing spray-painted helmets gathered in the city’s southwest. No arrests were made in either group. Police say both groups had mostly dispersed by the time officers arrived. KOIN-TV reported that windows and glass doors were broken and graffiti littered the front of various businesses. The Mexican consulate was also spray-painted.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association is seeking a court order from a federal judge to block Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week freeze” that bans dining in restaurants in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the association, which represents 10,000 food service and 2,000 lodging businesses across the state, argues the new restrictions will cause devastating effects for its members and their employees. The governor’s office, through spokeswoman Liz Merah, declined to comment on the suit, but pointed to Brown’s announcement this week in which she announced $55 million would be offered in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.