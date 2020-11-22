Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A group of homeless people has moved into a vacant school building in Tacoma with the help of a housing advocacy group and without the knowledge of local officials. Rebecca Parson, a spokesperson for housing advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now, said in a statement on Friday that it has housed roughly 10 people at Gault Middle School, which has been vacant for more than a decade. The move was made without the authorization or knowledge of Tacoma Public Schools, which owns the building. School district spokesperson Dan Voelpel says the school is not safe for people to live in and that the district is currently assessing their options.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1,509 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, spread across all but four of the state’s 36 counties, with the majority in the population-dense Portland metro area. Among the seven new deaths being reported Saturday, all were in their 70s or 80s, and either had or were suspected of having underlying health conditions. The state’s total is now 63,668 confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections and 819 deaths.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance to help businesses and workers hurt by new restrictions he imposed through mid-December. Inslee said businesses would be able to apply for $70 million in grants, as well as $30 million in loans to help blunt the impact of restrictions that took effect this week, including the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters, and the requirement that restaurants and bars to be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining. The economic package also includes $20 million in rental assistance and $15 million in utility payment assistance for those with low income. All of the funding is part of federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds distributed to states.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people. The Seattle Times reports Dr. Julia Barnett was fired in April 2019 by the state Department of Corrections after the agency’s internal probe found six prison inmates — including three who died — had suffered because of inadequate care she provided or supervised. The medical commission’s investigation basically supported the DOC’s earlier findings regarding Barnett, who had been hired despite lacking some qualifications for the prison medical director position. Barnett can request a hearing to dispute the license suspension. Her lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.