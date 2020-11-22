Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated. At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North. Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score. UCLA fell to 1-2. The Bruins had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Washington got rushing touchdowns from three different running backs, and the Huskies routed Arizona 44-27. Washington was thoroughly dominant, jumping to a 24-0 halftime lead and led 37-0 before Arizona finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Morris finished 15-of-25 passing and his numbers would have been significantly higher if not for a handful of dropped passes. Arizona lost its ninth straight game dating to last season, a streak that started with a home loss to Washington.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers’ 31-27 victory over California. Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver. Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead. California drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers’ pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan.

SEATTLE (AP) — On the night before the game that may be a tipping point in their season the Seahawks’ defense held a meeting of accountability. While one meeting wasn’t a cure it certainly appeared to help. Seattle turned in its best defensive effort of the season in Thursday’s 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided losing three in a row for the first time since 2011. After being the weakest link to a potential championship team Seattle’s defense finally held its own with a focused, disciplined performance.