Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Oregon breaks record again for daily COVID-19 infections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1,509 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, spread across all but four of the state’s 36 counties, with the majority in the population-dense Portland metro area. Among the seven new deaths being reported Saturday, all were in their 70s or 80s, and either had or were suspected of having underlying health conditions. The state’s total is now 63,668 confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections and 819 deaths.

Police: 2 separate groups vandalized Portland buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say two separate groups of people vandalized buildings across the city. The incidents on Friday involved one group of nearly 50 people that vandalized several businesses in the northeast of the city while another group of people dressed in black and wearing spray-painted helmets gathered in the city’s southwest. No arrests were made in either group. Police say both groups had mostly dispersed by the time officers arrived. KOIN-TV reported that windows and glass doors were broken and graffiti littered the front of various businesses. The Mexican consulate was also spray-painted.

Restaurant Association asks court to halt virus restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association is seeking a court order from a federal judge to block Gov. Kate Brown’s “two-week freeze” that bans dining in restaurants in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the association, which represents 10,000 food service and 2,000 lodging businesses across the state, argues the new restrictions will cause devastating effects for its members and their employees. The governor’s office, through spokeswoman Liz Merah, declined to comment on the suit, but pointed to Brown’s announcement this week in which she announced $55 million would be offered in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Man hit by federal officer’s munition back in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.

Doctor sued over alleged relationship with patient’s wife

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A newly-filed lawsuit says a Bend man who was experiencing depression as a result of his failing marriage went to a physician and received counseling and a prescription for marijuana and CBD. The Bulletin reports the patient claims in the suit that all along, the doctor, Ronald Rosen, was having an affair with his wife. In a complaint filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Pierson Tone seeks $2.9 million from Rosen for professional negligence. The suit says because of Rosen’s conduct Tone sustained emotional distress including the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family. Rosen did not return messages left at his office.

2 men found dead at site of small plane crash

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Deputies say searchers have found the wreckage of an airplane that crashed south of Portland in rural Clackamas County, and they recovered human remains from the site. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the remains as belonging to 44-year-old Jared Sabin and his son 19-year-old Gavyn Sabin. They are believed to have left Salem on Monday morning in a Cessna 150 for Troutdale. They encountered bad weather, however, and told air controllers they were changing their destination. Controllers lost contact with them after that.

Auto detailer gets prison for not paying $1.5M in taxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Battle Ground, Washington man who ran a Portland, Oregon auto detailing business has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for a scheme in which he hid his income and evaded paying $1.5 million in taxes. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 58-year-old Thomas Rennie pleaded guilty to one count of attempted tax evasion. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon on Wednesday ordered Rennie to surrender to prison in late March in an effort to avoid placing him in custody until a time when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be less severe or a vaccine is available. He also was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution. Rennie in court said he felt shame for his actions.

Some GOP politicians push back on OR governor’s restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Several Republican politicians and other officials are pushing back against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, even as Oregon suffered the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Under Brown’s order, all restaurants and bars are closed except for takeout and public places such as gyms and museums are also temporarily closed. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people from two households, both inside and outside. State Sen. Dennis Linthicum decried Brown’s actions on Thursday as an attack on Thanksgiving and personal freedoms. A newly election county official this week also lashed out.