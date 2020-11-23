BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEAFOOD

PORTLAND, Maine. — The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the U.S. seafood industry due to a precipitous fall in imports and exports and a drop in catch of some species. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE TEACHING THANKSGIVING

BOSTON — A friendly feast shared by the plucky Pilgrims and their native neighbors? That’s yesterday’s Thanksgiving story. Students in many U.S. schools are now learning a more complex lesson that includes conflict, injustice and a new focus on the people who lived on the land for hundreds of years before European settlers arrived and named it New England. By Collin Binkley. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS MOVES: Seahawks place Olsen on IR, sign Harrison to active roster.

IN BRIEF

SKAGIT RIVER TEEN DEATH: Teen girl found dead after driving into Skagit River.

MAN KILLED: Man driving recklessly killed by Spokane County deputies.