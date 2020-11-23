Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington said the number of people who were hospitalized to receive treatment for the coronavirus has reached a record high. KOMO-TV reports there were 762 people receiving hospital care for the virus in Washington as of Saturday. Leaders from hospitals statewide met last week to consider strategies to ensure they have room to care for COVID-19 patients as the hospitalization rate climbs. Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says the cancellations of elective procedures under consideration to make room for coronavirus patients include joint and heart valve replacements and some cancer surgeries.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington. Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death in suburban Seattle. KIRO-TV reports the boy and his 22-year-old brother were involved in a violent confrontation inside a home in Renton on Saturday. The boy ran out of the home to escape, and officers called to the scene found him lying on a sidewalk. He died at a hospital. The 22-year-old is being held for investigation of homicide, and police say he appears to have a history of mental illness. Investigators have not released the names of the brothers.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A group of homeless people has moved into a vacant school building in Tacoma with the help of a housing advocacy group and without the knowledge of local officials. Rebecca Parson, a spokesperson for housing advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now, said in a statement on Friday that it has housed roughly 10 people at Gault Middle School, which has been vacant for more than a decade. The move was made without the authorization or knowledge of Tacoma Public Schools, which owns the building. School district spokesperson Dan Voelpel says the school is not safe for people to live in and that the district is currently assessing their options.