Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Maurer saved Jorge Villafana’s shootout attempt and FC Dallas advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks in the Major League Soccer playoffs after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers. Dallas will face the winner of Tuesday night’s match between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals. Villafana scored in the 81st minute to give Portland the lead, but 17-year-old Ricardo Pepi’s goal in stoppage time sent the match into extra time.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State scheduled for this week has been canceled due to the Cougars not having enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The cancellation raises the possibility that the in-state rivals will not play for the first time since 1944, although both schools say they are hopeful to reschedule if an open date presents itself. There could be potential options for playing the rivalry matchup at the end of the season should neither team end up in the Pac-12 championship game.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday that they have re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony and forward Rodney Hood, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year. Hood signed a new two-year deal with the Blazers but the terms were not made public. Jones, a four-year veteran, averaged 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds with the Miami Heat last season.