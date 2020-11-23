Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high level

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington said the number of people who were hospitalized to receive treatment for the coronavirus has reached a record high. KOMO-TV reports there were 762 people receiving hospital care for the virus in Washington as of Saturday. Leaders from hospitals statewide met last week to consider strategies to ensure they have room to care for COVID-19 patients as the hospitalization rate climbs. Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says the cancellations of elective procedures under consideration to make room for coronavirus patients include joint and heart valve replacements and some cancer surgeries.

Virus playing part in booming ranch sales in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington. Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

Boy fatally stabbed in suburban Seattle; brother suspected

SEATTLE (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death in suburban Seattle. KIRO-TV reports the boy and his 22-year-old brother were involved in a violent confrontation inside a home in Renton on Saturday. The boy ran out of the home to escape, and officers called to the scene found him lying on a sidewalk. He died at a hospital. The 22-year-old is being held for investigation of homicide, and police say he appears to have a history of mental illness. Investigators have not released the names of the brothers.

Housing group shelters homeless in school without city’s OK

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A group of homeless people has moved into a vacant school building in Tacoma with the help of a housing advocacy group and without the knowledge of local officials. Rebecca Parson, a spokesperson for housing advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now, said in a statement on Friday that it has housed roughly 10 people at Gault Middle School, which has been vacant for more than a decade. The move was made without the authorization or knowledge of Tacoma Public Schools, which owns the building. School district spokesperson Dan Voelpel says the school is not safe for people to live in and that the district is currently assessing their options.

Oregon breaks record again for daily COVID-19 infections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1,509 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, spread across all but four of the state’s 36 counties, with the majority in the population-dense Portland metro area. Among the seven new deaths being reported Saturday, all were in their 70s or 80s, and either had or were suspected of having underlying health conditions. The state’s total is now 63,668 confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections and 819 deaths.

Commission suspends license of ex-doctor at Monroe prison

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of a former head doctor at a prison in Monroe, citing evidence of inadequate care that harmed incarcerated people. The Seattle Times reports Dr. Julia Barnett was fired in April 2019 by the state Department of Corrections after the agency’s internal probe found six prison inmates — including three who died — had suffered because of inadequate care she provided or supervised. The medical commission’s investigation basically supported the DOC’s earlier findings regarding Barnett, who had been hired despite lacking some qualifications for the prison medical director position. Barnett can request a hearing to dispute the license suspension. Her lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.

Seattle City Council rejects effort to block police hiring

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has rejected a proposal intended to block more than 100 police officers from being hired in 2021. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the measure was promoted by a coalition of local organizations, including one that emerged as a leader during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. In July, most council members agreed the Police Department should have its funding reduced by 50%, with the money shifted to other needs. Even without a hiring freeze, Seattle’s leaders are poised to transfer 911 call-takers, parking enforcement officers and mental-health workers out of the Police Department.

Man hit by federal officer’s munition back in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who was hit in the face by a crowd control munition launched by a federal officer in Portland is back in the hospital for an infection related to his injury. Lawyer James Healy confirmed the rehospitalization to KOIN 6 News. Federal officers hit Donavan LaBella in the head with a form of munition that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the federal courthouse on July 12. LaBella was seen lifting a speaker above his head moments before the incident. It’s unclear what type of munition was used. Healy said the infection happened in the area of LaBella’s face that was shot, between the eyes.

Seattle to repair, not replace, the West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city will repair, instead of replace, the West Seattle Bridge. The city’s most used bridge has been closed to traffic for eight months after the city found cracks in the structure. The bridge could reopen to traffic as soon as mid-2022, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Repairs could add 15 to 40 years to the bridge’s lifespan. It would cost about $47 million upfront, with an additional $50 million for traffic mitigation and $10 million for low bridge repair. One of the key reasons to repair the bridge rather than replace it is economic recovery.

Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington. Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call Thursday night from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed. They gave a general idea where it might be located. Deputies and fire crews searched the area and located debris and the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area. The body of the pilot was found inside. Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash. The pilot’s name has not been released.