Oregon Digest Advisory

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. — Oklahoma and five other states including Oregon will participate in pilot projects to better coordinate investigative efforts surrounding cases of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples, U.S. Attorneys Trent Shores and Brian Kuester announced Tuesday. By Ken Miller

BOSTON — A friendly feast shared by the plucky Pilgrims and their native neighbors? That's yesterday's Thanksgiving story. Students in many U.S. schools are now learning a more complex lesson that includes conflict, injustice and a new focus on the people who lived on the land for hundreds of years before European settlers arrived and named it New England. By Collin Binkley.

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Several positions and programs at Western Oregon University will be reduced and eliminated next year in an attempt to curb a growing concern for the institution's financial stability.

POLICE FIRING LAWSUIT: Former police chief/officer sues over 2019 termination.

STREET RACING CRASH: Street racing in Portland area ends with a house fire.

FOREST CLOSURE: Popular Oregon hiking spot closed indefinitely due to fires.

