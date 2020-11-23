AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Nov. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Nordstrom Q3 2020 earnings – Nordstrom Q3 2020 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Jennifer Tice Walker, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 24 4:45 PM Nordstrom: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Nordstrom IR, Nordstrom Investor Relations, invrelations@nordstrom.com

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Nordstrom: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 25 Comedy drama ‘Uncle Frank’ on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Uncle Frank’, comedy drama written and directed by Alan Ball becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Set in 1973, the film follows Frank Bledsoe and his 18-year-old niece Beth as they take a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina for his father’s funeral, and are joined by Frank’s lover Walid. Starring Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer and Steve Zahn

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com