ELECTION 2020 VOTER TURNOUT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were a record number of voters participating in this month’s election, but the overall turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 310 words.

SEATTLE BUDGET POLICE

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, though not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality over the summer. SENT: 350 words.

HOTEL HOMELESS DISPUTE

RENTON, Wash. — A dispute over a hotel in Renton, Washington, housing homeless people during COVID-19 has escalated between King County government and the city. SENT: 520 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NEW YORK — Don’t even think of putting the mask away anytime soon. By Candace Choi. SENT: 1060 words. With AP photos.

EUROPE BOEING MASK

BERLIN — European regulators on Tuesday took a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again, publishing a proposed airworthiness directive that could see the aircraft cleared within weeks after being grounded for nearly two years over deadly crashes. By David Rising. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

WOMAN KILLED-CASINO

EVERETT, Wash. — Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally beating a woman outside the Tulalip Resort Casino. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS GETTING HEALTHY

RENTON, Wash. — Coming off a long weekend break, the Seattle Seahawks had a welcome sight at practice Tuesday. By Tim Booth. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.