Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday voided permits needed for a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, agreeing with conservation groups that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the permits for the construction of an export facility that is part of a $2 billion NW Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama. The plant would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics. Conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Washington Environmental Council challenged the permits in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several people who were in a Portland jail during summer protests against police brutality have filed a civil rights lawsuit over tear gas seeping into jail cells. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Theresa Davis, Rashawd Duhart and Robin Lundy filed the class-action suit Monday in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates exposed to the gas during the racial justice protests. According to the lawsuit, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies ignored inmates’ “cries for help,” stopped responding to emergency calls and “left the women and men trapped in their cells to suffer.” The Associated Press has emailed the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment.

UNDATED (AP) — Governors and mayors are ratcheting up mask mandates and imposing restrictions on small indoor gatherings, which have been blamed for accelerating the spread of the coronavirus. But such measures are largely unenforceable, and officials are banking on voluntary compliance. Experts say that if people disregard the new state and local restrictions and socialize anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.

POWERS, Ore. (AP) — A former police chief and only officer for the small town of Powers filed a lawsuit last week alleging his 2019 termination was improper. The World reports in the suit, Robert Baker accuses the city of whistleblower retaliation, age discrimination and defamation for the steps it allegedly took leading up to his removal. Mayor Robert Kohn, who is mentioned in the complaint, declined to comment on specific allegations but said generally they were untrue and that he was comfortable with the actions the city before Baker’s removal. Koh says Baker was removed “for cause.” Baker’s attorneys are asking the court to award him up to $3.25 million in damages.