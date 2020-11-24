Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported more than 6,200 new cases of the coronavirus, representing roughly three days of cases. Thirty-six deaths were also reported, according to The Seattle Times. Health officials said Monday evening the 6,277 new cases reported includes a case backlog because of the surge in cases and testing over the last week. Officials say disease transmission skyrocketing around the state and “we are at the highest risk we have been at throughout the entire pandemic. Officials say do not have friends and other family inside your home for social gatherings.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday voided permits needed for a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, agreeing with conservation groups that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the permits for the construction of an export facility that is part of a $2 billion NW Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama. The plant would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics. Conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Washington Environmental Council challenged the permits in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

SEATTLE (AP) — A four-week shutdown on indoor service at restaurants and bars prompted by an alarming statewide spike in COVID-19 cases is expected to cost the industry some $800 million. Anthony Anton, chief executive of the Washington Hospitality Association, urged lawmakers from both parties Monday to begin figuring out ways to support restaurants as well as hotels and other hospitality businesses so they have a plan ready to go when the Legislature next meets. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday an additional $70 million in grants for businesses, as well as $65 million for loans and other assistance _ federal money appropriated through the CARES Act. Anton said that while anything helps, that would only cover about two days of losses.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a teenager’s body was recovered Saturday from inside a vehicle in the Skagit River. The Skagit Valley Herald reports police believe 15-year-old Taylor Bentley called 911 on Friday night to report she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. The search for the girl, and the vehicle, was suspended Friday night due to hazardous conditions. Police say crews on Saturday morning recovered her body from the vehicle, downstream from the boat launch. Police say the vehicle remained in the river Monday, with no immediate plans to remove it. An investigation is ongoing.