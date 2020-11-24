Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON-METHANOL REFINERY

US judge voids permits for Columbia River methanol plant

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday voided permits needed for a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, agreeing with conservation groups that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the permits for the construction of an export facility that is part of a $2 billion NW Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama. The plant would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics. Conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Washington Environmental Council challenged the permits in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-INMATES LAWSUIT

Portland jail inmates sue over protest tear gas exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several people who were in a Portland jail during summer protests against police brutality have filed a civil rights lawsuit over tear gas seeping into jail cells. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Theresa Davis, Rashawd Duhart and Robin Lundy filed the class-action suit Monday in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates exposed to the gas during the racial justice protests. According to the lawsuit, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies ignored inmates’ “cries for help,” stopped responding to emergency calls and “left the women and men trapped in their cells to suffer.” The Associated Press has emailed the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOLIDAY RESTRICTIONS

Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in US virus response

Governors and mayors are ratcheting up mask mandates and imposing restrictions on small indoor gatherings, which have been blamed for accelerating the spread of the coronavirus. But such measures are largely unenforceable, and officials are banking on voluntary compliance. Experts say that if people disregard the new state and local restrictions and socialize anyway, that could put greater stress on overburdened hospitals and lead to an even bigger spike in sickness and death over the holidays.

POLICE FIRING-LAWSUIT

Former police chief/officer sues over 2019 termination

POWERS, Ore. (AP) — A former police chief and only officer for the small town of Powers filed a lawsuit last week alleging his 2019 termination was improper. The World reports in the suit, Robert Baker accuses the city of whistleblower retaliation, age discrimination and defamation for the steps it allegedly took leading up to his removal. Mayor Robert Kohn, who is mentioned in the complaint, declined to comment on specific allegations but said generally they were untrue and that he was comfortable with the actions the city before Baker’s removal. Koh says Baker was removed “for cause.” Baker’s attorneys are asking the court to award him up to $3.25 million in damages.

WESTERN OREGON-CUTS

Western Oregon to make cuts as university faces crunch

MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) — Several positions and programs at Western Oregon University will be reduced and eliminated next year in an attempt to curb a growing concern for the institution’s financial stability. The Statesman Journal reports the university’s board of trustees on Nov. 18 approved an adjusted 2021 budget, which required an update on fall 2020 enrollment numbers. The previous budget, initially adopted at the board’s June meeting, was based on a projected enrollment decrease of 2.5%. Officials said the new budget reflects the resulting decrease in revenue, as well as financial shortfalls caused by a shift to mostly remote instruction. Cuts in spending, salaries and other expenses will be used to cover the deficit.

STREET RACING CRASH

Street racing in Portland area ends with a house fire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A street race outside of Portland ended with two speeding cars crashing into a house and sparking a fire early Monday. Around 1:15 a.m., in Aloha a police officer saw two vehicles speed racing. Moments later one of the drivers crashed into the front of a house. The second driver struck a SUV — the impact likely sparking a fire — and crashed into the house’s garage. Two residents inside the home were evacuated. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangering.

FOREST CLOSURE

Popular Oregon hiking spot closed indefinitely due to fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Santiam State Forest, one of Oregon’s largest and most popular state forests, will remain closed indefinitely following the Beachie Creek wildfire, the Statesman Journal reported Monday. The Forest, which is located 40 miles southeast of Salem, is home to hikes leading to waterfalls, campgrounds and hunting areas. Some of the most popular hikes impacted by the closure include Shellburg Falls Trail, Butte Creek and Abiqua falls, officials said. More than half of the 48,000-acre Santiam State Forest was burned in the wildfire that raged in September. Of the 30 miles of trail in the forest, 24 miles were burned. The 2020 Oregon wildfire season destroyed more than 1 million acres and killed at least nine people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports record-high COVID cases for 3rd straight day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have reached a record high for the third straight day in Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,517 new infections Sunday, bringing the state total to 65,170. The state reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Sunday, a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 15 and died the same day. That brings the state’s death toll to 820. The director of the state health department urged residents to cancel indoor Thanksgiving plans and those that involve large groups of family and friends.