Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state in ‘very dangerous time of this pandemic’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported more than 6,200 new cases of the coronavirus, representing roughly three days of cases. Thirty-six deaths were also reported, according to The Seattle Times. Health officials said Monday evening the 6,277 new cases reported includes a case backlog because of the surge in cases and testing over the last week. Officials say disease transmission skyrocketing around the state and “we are at the highest risk we have been at throughout the entire pandemic. Officials say do not have friends and other family inside your home for social gatherings.

WASHINGTON-METHANOL REFINERY

US judge voids permits for Columbia River methanol plant

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday voided permits needed for a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, agreeing with conservation groups that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the permits for the construction of an export facility that is part of a $2 billion NW Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama. The plant would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics. Conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Washington Environmental Council challenged the permits in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITALITY RELIEF

New shutdown expected to cost Washington restaurants $800M

SEATTLE (AP) — A four-week shutdown on indoor service at restaurants and bars prompted by an alarming statewide spike in COVID-19 cases is expected to cost the industry some $800 million. Anthony Anton, chief executive of the Washington Hospitality Association, urged lawmakers from both parties Monday to begin figuring out ways to support restaurants as well as hotels and other hospitality businesses so they have a plan ready to go when the Legislature next meets. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday an additional $70 million in grants for businesses, as well as $65 million for loans and other assistance _ federal money appropriated through the CARES Act. Anton said that while anything helps, that would only cover about two days of losses.

SKAGIT RIVER TEEN DEATH

Teen girl found dead after driving into Skagit River

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a teenager’s body was recovered Saturday from inside a vehicle in the Skagit River. The Skagit Valley Herald reports police believe 15-year-old Taylor Bentley called 911 on Friday night to report she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. The search for the girl, and the vehicle, was suspended Friday night due to hazardous conditions. Police say crews on Saturday morning recovered her body from the vehicle, downstream from the boat launch. Police say the vehicle remained in the river Monday, with no immediate plans to remove it. An investigation is ongoing.

MAN KILLED

Man driving recklessly killed by Spokane County deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County sheriff says one man has been fatally shot by a deputy in the city of Spokane Valley. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says a sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver on Sunday evening. But the man continued driving, initiating a chase with police. The sheriff’s office says the man drove recklessly and continued to hit parked cars, go into opposite lanes and swerve at high speed. Deputies tried to stop the driver with spike strips, but were unsuccessful. At one point the suspect drove toward a marked patrol car with two deputies inside. The sheriff’s office says one deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect, who died at the scene.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-INMATES LAWSUIT

Portland jail inmates sue over protest tear gas exposure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several people who were in a Portland jail during summer protests against police brutality have filed a civil rights lawsuit over tear gas seeping into jail cells. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Theresa Davis, Rashawd Duhart and Robin Lundy filed the class-action suit Monday in federal court on behalf of dozens of inmates exposed to the gas during the racial justice protests. According to the lawsuit, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies ignored inmates’ “cries for help,” stopped responding to emergency calls and “left the women and men trapped in their cells to suffer.” The Associated Press has emailed the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high level

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington said the number of people who were hospitalized to receive treatment for the coronavirus has reached a record high. KOMO-TV reports there were 762 people receiving hospital care for the virus in Washington as of Saturday. Leaders from hospitals statewide met last week to consider strategies to ensure they have room to care for COVID-19 patients as the hospitalization rate climbs. Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says the cancellations of elective procedures under consideration to make room for coronavirus patients include joint and heart valve replacements and some cancer surgeries.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RANCH SALES

Virus playing part in booming ranch sales in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington. Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

FATAL STABBING-YOUNG BOY

Boy fatally stabbed in suburban Seattle; brother suspected

SEATTLE (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death in suburban Seattle. KIRO-TV reports the boy and his 22-year-old brother were involved in a violent confrontation inside a home in Renton on Saturday. The boy ran out of the home to escape, and officers called to the scene found him lying on a sidewalk. He died at a hospital. The 22-year-old is being held for investigation of homicide, and police say he appears to have a history of mental illness. Investigators have not released the names of the brothers.

SCHOOL-HOMELESS SHELTER

Housing group shelters homeless in school without city’s OK

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A group of homeless people has moved into a vacant school building in Tacoma with the help of a housing advocacy group and without the knowledge of local officials. Rebecca Parson, a spokesperson for housing advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now, said in a statement on Friday that it has housed roughly 10 people at Gault Middle School, which has been vacant for more than a decade. The move was made without the authorization or knowledge of Tacoma Public Schools, which owns the building. School district spokesperson Dan Voelpel says the school is not safe for people to live in and that the district is currently assessing their options.