AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 25 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici meets with Oregon Food Bank staff – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici holds a virtual meeting with Oregon Food Bank staff, individuals who are experiencing food insecurity, and local organizations to hear about the challenges they are facing in Oregon as the holidays approach and the coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic continue

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Ali Mayeda, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, ali.mayeda@mail.house.gov, 1 503 469 6010

Please RSVP to Natalie Crofts at natalie.crofts@mail.house.gov or 202-754-1649

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving – Thanksgiving Day