POLICE SHOOTING WASHINGTON

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Deputies fired a total of 34 rounds at a 21-year-old Black man who died after being struck four times following an attempted drug arrest in Washington state, a newspaper reported Wednesday, citing an investigative report. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in Washington state’s most populous county in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in homes, during social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. SENT: 380 words.

CHINOOK SALMON MIDDLE FORK

BOISE, Idaho — A unique population of salmon that for thousands of years has been reproducing in one of Idaho’s wildest places experienced a small increase in adults returning to spawn this year. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

BOEING PLANE BRAZIL

Brazil’s aviation regulator has lifted its order that grounded the Boeing 737 Max, clearing the way for the plane to fly again in Latin America’s biggest country. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CALIFORNIA HOMELESS

SAN FRANCISCO — Some California counties are pushing ahead with plans to wind down a program that’s moved homeless people into hotel rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic despite an emergency cash infusion from the state aimed at preventing people from returning to the streets in colder weather as the virus surges. By Janie Har. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC WASHINGTON’s WEEK

SEATTLE — At one point this week, Washington coach Jimmy Lake had four different depth charts sitting on his desk, none of them belonging to the Huskies’ originally scheduled opponent. By Tim Booth. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.

FBC—PAC 12 RIVALRIES AMID CHAOS

The Thanksgiving weekend is normally devoted to end-of-season rivalry games in the Pac-12 but — like everything else — it’s different this year. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.