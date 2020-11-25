Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho election officials say there’s no evidence that widespread fraud happened in the state for the Nov. 3 election. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud among about 880,000 ballots cast. Houck says most of those questionable ballots will end up not being fraudulent and should be resolved. Houck says the fact that some ballots drew scrutiny is an indication that the state’s election system works. President Donald Trump won Idaho’s three electoral votes by receiving 64% of the vote. The result has been certified.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park reported their highest ever number of visitors for October. The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that Yellowstone hosted more than 360,000 paying guests, up 110% from the same month in 2019. Its previous record for tourists in October was in 2015, when just over 252,000 people visited the nearly 3,500 square-mile national park. Grand Teton, Yellowstone’s neighbor to the south, reported more than 351,000 visitors in October, a figure up 88% year-over-year. The park’s previous record number of tourists during the month of October was in 2018, when the park saw more than 207,000 visitors.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington. Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials from Jerome and Twin Falls counties in Idaho have announced plans to build a third rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River connecting Twin Falls to the northern part of the state as the city continues to grow. Currently, the I.B. Perrine Bridge and the Hansen Bridge are the only two bridges spanning the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls, which has caused congestion and traffic delays. The Idaho Transportation Department recently completed a study and identified options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls, including three possible river crossings options or rebuilding or widening the 44-year-old Perrine Bridge, which was built to last up to another 55 years.