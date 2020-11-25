Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Health officials in the Portland metro-area issued a final plea to Oregonians asking them to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly — at home and with no more than six people. Following previous holidays, COVID-19 cases in Oregon have increased. Health officials say that they are worried if that pattern continues that hospitals will be overburdened and not able to assist everyone in a timely manner. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 67,333. In addition, there were 21 COVID-19 related deaths, a one-day record for the state. The total death toll is 847.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high-ranking lawyer at the Oregon Department of Justice has been reprimanded and will be assigned to work with an executive coach after an outside investigation found he violated state policies in an interaction with another DOJ lawyer. The Statesman Journal reports the investigator found sufficient evidence to support claims that chief trial counsel Steve Lippold violated state policies that protect workers against harassment and retaliation and hold managers to a “higher standard” of behavior. Lippold says he has asked Rosenblum to reconsider the reprimand, contending the claims of now-former senior assistant attorney general Heather Van Meter lack credibility.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Hood River man has been arrested in a rollover crash that killed two passengers early Tuesday in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Noel Hernandez was driving east on Interstate 84 between Hood River and Mosier when his vehicle left the highway and rolled multiple times, according to the Oregon State Police said, citing an early investigation. Police say 23-year-old Rosalia Gonzalez-Ortiz and a boy who was also in the car suffered fatal injuries. The boy has not been publicly identified. Police say Hernandez was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail on suspicion of intoxicated driving and manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a third teenager hurt in a head-on crash in Gresham earlier this month has died after she was taken off of life support. KATU-TV reports 16-year-old Hailey Aguilar was among the five passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck Nov. 6. According to Gresham Police, 16-year-old Phoenix Forman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on SE Butler Road when shortly before 9 p.m. he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Ford F350. Forman and another 16-year-old passenger, identified as Rita Grace Sukosd, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The three other passengers and the driver of the pickup were also hurt but expected to survive.