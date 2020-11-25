Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday warned that hospitalizations in the state are nearing rates seen early in the pandemic due to a continued surge in new coronavirus cases around the state, and he said that restrictions on businesses may need to be expanded if the growth of cases doesn’t slow. His comments came as the state broke its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases with 3,482 and 35 additional deaths. There are renewed concerns about people traveling to visit family during the pandemic, and health officials have pleaded with people to stay home and celebrate only with those within their immediate family.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were a record number of people participating in this month’s election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008. While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. Tuesday was the last day for the counties to finish their work and certify the results. Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman plans to certify the election on Dec. 1, a few days before the Dec. 3 deadline.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, although not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality. KING-TV reports the council voted Monday to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training. Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of police jurisdiction. Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A dispute over a hotel in Renton, Washington, housing homeless people during COVID-19 has escalated between King County government and the city. The Seattle Times reports that this week local officials rushed forward legislation that would set a six-month move-out date at the Red Lion Hotel, where more than 200 homeless people have been staying since April. At a Renton City Council meeting Monday, the mayor and council members heard almost an hour of testimony from the community about an emergency ordinance to rewrite Renton zoning code to restrict homeless shelters’ placement and operations.