Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a healthy participant at practice for the first time in a month. He’s one of a handful of players Seattle expects to have back in the next couple of weeks. Carson has not played since suffering a foot sprain in Week 7 against Arizona. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and center Ethan Pocic have also taken part in practice. Griffin hasn’t played since Week 7, while Pocic has missed the last two games. Seattle expects all three to be available for next Monday’s game at Philadelphia.

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored early in the first half, Raul Ruidiaz added a second midway through the second, and the defending champion Seattle Sounders beat depleted Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Lodeiro scored in the 18th minute to give the home side the early advantage and Ruidiaz finally finished one of Seattle’s numerous chances with his eighth career playoff goal in the 66th minute. Eduard Atuesta scored in the 77th minute to pull LAFC to 2-1, but Seattle regained its two-goal advantage moments later when Ruidiaz found Jordan Morris on a quick counter.