Idaho News Coverage Advisory

CHINOOK SALMON-MIDDLE FORK

BOISE — A unique population of salmon that for thousands of years has been reproducing in one of Idaho’s wildest places experienced a small increase in adults returning to spawn this year. But the number of chinook salmon returning to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and its tributaries is just a tiny fraction of historic numbers, experts said. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 651 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho officials on Wednesday approved spending $5 million of federal coronavirus relief money to help hospitals hire additional staff to deal with a crush of COVID-19 patients. The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also unanimously approved another $300,000 to teach healthcare providers how to administer a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBRAEK-IDAHO RESPONSE

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has proposed using millions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid to have a Nevada company install additional safety technology including “walk-through disinfectant cubes” at the state Capitol in Boise. SENT: 250 words.