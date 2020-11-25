Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-FRAUD-IDAHO

Election official: Barely a hint of voting fraud in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho election officials say there’s no evidence that widespread fraud happened in the state for the Nov. 3 election. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud among about 880,000 ballots cast. Houck says most of those questionable ballots will end up not being fraudulent and should be resolved. Houck says the fact that some ballots drew scrutiny is an indication that the state’s election system works. President Donald Trump won Idaho’s three electoral votes by receiving 64% of the vote. The result has been certified.

NATIONAL PARKS VISITATION

Yellowstone, Grand Teton report most ever October visitors

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park reported their highest ever number of visitors for October. The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that Yellowstone hosted more than 360,000 paying guests, up 110% from the same month in 2019. Its previous record for tourists in October was in 2015, when just over 252,000 people visited the nearly 3,500 square-mile national park. Grand Teton, Yellowstone’s neighbor to the south, reported more than 351,000 visitors in October, a figure up 88% year-over-year. The park’s previous record number of tourists during the month of October was in 2018, when the park saw more than 207,000 visitors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RANCH SALES

Virus playing part in booming ranch sales in US West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Washington. Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Idaho transportation agency presents river-crossing options

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials from Jerome and Twin Falls counties in Idaho have announced plans to build a third rim-to-rim bridge over the Snake River connecting Twin Falls to the northern part of the state as the city continues to grow. Currently, the I.B. Perrine Bridge and the Hansen Bridge are the only two bridges spanning the river within a 30-minute drive of Twin Falls, which has caused congestion and traffic delays. The Idaho Transportation Department recently completed a study and identified options to reroute traffic around Twin Falls, including three possible river crossings options or rebuilding or widening the 44-year-old Perrine Bridge, which was built to last up to another 55 years.

LETHAL INJECTION-IDAHO

Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions. The high court’s ruling Friday was a win for a University of Idaho professor who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty. She filed a public records request with the Idaho Department of Correction in 2017 seeking execution-related records. The department largely denied the request, later arguing in court that releasing information about the source of lethal injection drugs could make it harder for the state to obtain them for future executions. The Idaho Supreme Court said the records were required to be released under the state’s public records law.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho unemployment drops to 5.5%, but COVID-19 cases surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% as about 5,400 nonfarm workers regained jobs in October. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 864,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 50,000 are looking for work as the surging coronavirus pandemic continues hampering the economy. The unemployment rate for October fell from September’s 6.1%. Officials say seven industry sectors saw some job gains, led by leisure and hospitality with an increase of 4.9%. Nonfarm jobs are at about 763,000. Officials say that’s the first time since last spring’s pandemic-related job losses that nonfarm jobs equaled or exceeded levels from the previous year.