Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Officials warn that COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday warned that hospitalizations in the state are nearing rates seen early in the pandemic due to a continued surge in new coronavirus cases around the state, and he said that restrictions on businesses may need to be expanded if the growth of cases doesn’t slow. His comments came as the state broke its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases with 3,482 and 35 additional deaths. There are renewed concerns about people traveling to visit family during the pandemic, and health officials have pleaded with people to stay home and celebrate only with those within their immediate family.

Voter turnout in Washington hit 84.1%, just shy of record

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were a record number of people participating in this month’s election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008. While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. Tuesday was the last day for the counties to finish their work and certify the results. Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman plans to certify the election on Dec. 1, a few days before the Dec. 3 deadline.

Seattle City Council OKs budget with nearly 20% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, although not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality. KING-TV reports the council voted Monday to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training. Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of police jurisdiction. Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.

Fight over Renton hotel housing homeless escalates

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A dispute over a hotel in Renton, Washington, housing homeless people during COVID-19 has escalated between King County government and the city. The Seattle Times reports that this week local officials rushed forward legislation that would set a six-month move-out date at the Red Lion Hotel, where more than 200 homeless people have been staying since April. At a Renton City Council meeting Monday, the mayor and council members heard almost an hour of testimony from the community about an emergency ordinance to rewrite Renton zoning code to restrict homeless shelters’ placement and operations.

Washington state in ‘very dangerous time of this pandemic’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported more than 6,200 new cases of the coronavirus, representing roughly three days of cases. Thirty-six deaths were also reported, according to The Seattle Times. Health officials said Monday evening the 6,277 new cases reported includes a case backlog because of the surge in cases and testing over the last week. Officials say disease transmission skyrocketing around the state and “we are at the highest risk we have been at throughout the entire pandemic. Officials say do not have friends and other family inside your home for social gatherings.

Man charged with murder in beating of woman at casino

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally beating a woman outside the Tulalip Resort Casino. The Herald reports prosecutors charged Nomeneta Tauave of Spanaway with domestic violence murder in the death of Hana Letoi of Tacoma. His bail remains at $1 million. Charges say the couple got into a screaming fight in the casino Oct. 23 and once they got into a vehicle in the parking lot a security officer saw Tauave grab the woman and shake her before she fell out the door. The charges say she died on Oct. 25. Charges say Tauave told detectives she hit him and that he didn’t want her to leave the vehicle.

US judge voids permits for Columbia River methanol plant

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge on Monday voided permits needed for a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, agreeing with conservation groups that the project needs a more thorough environmental review. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had granted the permits for the construction of an export facility that is part of a $2 billion NW Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama. The plant would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make plastics. Conservation groups including Columbia Riverkeeper, the Sierra Club and Washington Environmental Council challenged the permits in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

New shutdown expected to cost Washington restaurants $800M

SEATTLE (AP) — A four-week shutdown on indoor service at restaurants and bars prompted by an alarming statewide spike in COVID-19 cases is expected to cost the industry some $800 million. Anthony Anton, chief executive of the Washington Hospitality Association, urged lawmakers from both parties Monday to begin figuring out ways to support restaurants as well as hotels and other hospitality businesses so they have a plan ready to go when the Legislature next meets. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday an additional $70 million in grants for businesses, as well as $65 million for loans and other assistance _ federal money appropriated through the CARES Act. Anton said that while anything helps, that would only cover about two days of losses.

European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s aviation regulator has taken a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again. It published a proposed airworthiness directive on Tuesday that could see it clear the aircraft within weeks to resume flying after nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes. The publication of the directive for the jet by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency opens a 28-day public consultation period after which the agency will review the input and then approve the aircraft for flight. It says the step signals “its intention to approve the aircraft to return to Europe’s skies within a matter of weeks.”

Teen girl found dead after driving into Skagit River

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a teenager’s body was recovered Saturday from inside a vehicle in the Skagit River. The Skagit Valley Herald reports police believe 15-year-old Taylor Bentley called 911 on Friday night to report she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. The search for the girl, and the vehicle, was suspended Friday night due to hazardous conditions. Police say crews on Saturday morning recovered her body from the vehicle, downstream from the boat launch. Police say the vehicle remained in the river Monday, with no immediate plans to remove it. An investigation is ongoing.