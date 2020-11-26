Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have approved spending $5 million of federal coronavirus relief money to help hospitals hire additional staff to help care for COVID-19 patients. The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $300,000 to train healthcare providers to administer coronavirus vaccines when they become widely available, probably in 2021. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the committee that many of the state’s hospitals are at the edge of capacity. He says the state could have double the current number of COVID-19 patients by the end of December. Johns Hopkins University reports that Idaho has had nearly 95,000 infections and 874 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has proposed using millions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid for a Nevada company to install additional safety technology including “walk-through disinfectant cubes” at the state Capitol in Boise. The Idaho Press reported that the Republican lieutenant governor promoted the equipment manufactured by Xtreme Manufacturing in Las Vegas to reporters Tuesday while criticizing Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus response. But the technology has been widely disputed. The National Institutes of Health published a study in June that found that walk-through sanitation gates were ineffective and potentially dangerous. It said that the practice violates World Health Organization standards.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho election officials say there’s no evidence that widespread fraud happened in the state for the Nov. 3 election. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says there were about 14 or 15 reports of potential fraud among about 880,000 ballots cast. Houck says most of those questionable ballots will end up not being fraudulent and should be resolved. Houck says the fact that some ballots drew scrutiny is an indication that the state’s election system works. President Donald Trump won Idaho’s three electoral votes by receiving 64% of the vote. The result has been certified.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park reported their highest ever number of visitors for October. The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that Yellowstone hosted more than 360,000 paying guests, up 110% from the same month in 2019. Its previous record for tourists in October was in 2015, when just over 252,000 people visited the nearly 3,500 square-mile national park. Grand Teton, Yellowstone’s neighbor to the south, reported more than 351,000 visitors in October, a figure up 88% year-over-year. The park’s previous record number of tourists during the month of October was in 2018, when the park saw more than 207,000 visitors.