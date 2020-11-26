Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in King County, Washington, in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in households, in a variety of social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. Public Health — Seattle & King County released the report Wednesday showing disease transmission is not linked to a few hotspots. County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says with cases triple the numbers they were in October, it’s fair to assume that exposure in King County can happen anywhere people are around other people, especially indoors.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials are considering changing the disease metrics that guide school district reopening decisions during the pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the changes, if adopted, mean up to half the state’s 300 school districts would meet the benchmark to start educating their youngest learners in person at least part time. Under the state’s current reopening guidelines, which aren’t legally binding, school districts are advised to educate students remotely unless their county posts a coronavirus infection rate of fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The draft changes to those guidelines would increase that threshold to 200 cases per 100,000.

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy is accused of rape involving a teenage girl he met online. The Herald reports 26-year-old Anthony Zayas has been charged with third-degree rape and was placed on administrative leave in August. Charging papers say Zayas met the girl on Tinder, where she used a fake name and claimed to be 19. Documents say she was 14 and told police Zayas gave her alcohol. The rape charge was submitted Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. Court records do not list an attorney for Zayas.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper says deputies fired a total of 34 rounds at a 21-year-old Black man who died after being struck four times following an attempted drug arrest in Washington state. Citing an investigative report. The Columbian reported Wednesday that three Clark County deputies said they believed Kevin Peterson Jr. posed a lethal threat to law enforcement officers when he aimed a firearm at them while “multiple gunshots were going off around them.” It said they believed Peterson “had fired or had already shot at them.” The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, denied that Peterson fired at deputies.