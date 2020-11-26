Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — What has traditionally served as rivalry week in the Pac-12 looks rather untraditional during this strange season. The Big Game between Cal and Stanford is still set for Friday. The rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State was also still on for Friday. But the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State was canceled. The Huskies will instead play Utah. The Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State has been pushed to December.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s football team has had a wild week. It started with its rivalry game against Washington State being postponed. That was followed by a mad dash to find a replacement opponent and rumors of games against BYU, San Diego State and even Army floating around. Eventually the Huskies landed on a conference game against Utah scheduled for Saturday night in Seattle. The Utes became Washington’s opponent after Utah’s scheduled game at Arizona State was canceled. Washington coach Jimmy Lake says he’s hoping the Huskies will eventually be able to play Washington State at the end of the season if neither school is in the Pac-12 title game.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich says he believes the Cougars will have enough healthy players to play their next scheduled game on Dec. 4 against Southern California. Rolovich spoke after the Cougars held their first practice in nearly a week. Washington State had to cancel its game at Stanford last weekend and this week’s Apple Cup against rival Washington due to a combination of injuries and players being held out due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored 16 points, Ethan Thompson added 15 and Oregon State opened the college basketball season with a 71-63 win over Pac-12 rival California in what counts as a nonconference game. The matchup materialized because of the COVID-19 scramble when Colorado State was unable to play in the four-team pod. Northwest University is the fourth team and will play the Pac-12 teams over the next two days. Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears with 21 points. The Beavers are now 7-0 in openers under coach Wayne Tinkle. Tinkle picked up his 94th win, tied for fourth in school history.