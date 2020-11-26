Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Report: Virus spreading in households, gatherings, worksites

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in King County, Washington, in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in households, in a variety of social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. Public Health — Seattle & King County released the report Wednesday showing disease transmission is not linked to a few hotspots. County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says with cases triple the numbers they were in October, it’s fair to assume that exposure in King County can happen anywhere people are around other people, especially indoors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Officials mull loosening COVID restrictions for schools

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials are considering changing the disease metrics that guide school district reopening decisions during the pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the changes, if adopted, mean up to half the state’s 300 school districts would meet the benchmark to start educating their youngest learners in person at least part time. Under the state’s current reopening guidelines, which aren’t legally binding, school districts are advised to educate students remotely unless their county posts a coronavirus infection rate of fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The draft changes to those guidelines would increase that threshold to 200 cases per 100,000.

DEPUTY-CHILD RAPE

Deputy charged with rape of teen

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy is accused of rape involving a teenage girl he met online. The Herald reports 26-year-old Anthony Zayas has been charged with third-degree rape and was placed on administrative leave in August. Charging papers say Zayas met the girl on Tinder, where she used a fake name and claimed to be 19. Documents say she was 14 and told police Zayas gave her alcohol. The rape charge was submitted Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. Court records do not list an attorney for Zayas.

AP-US-POLICE SHOOTING-WASHINGTON

Report: Deputies fired 34 rounds in killing of Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper says deputies fired a total of 34 rounds at a 21-year-old Black man who died after being struck four times following an attempted drug arrest in Washington state. Citing an investigative report. The Columbian reported Wednesday that three Clark County deputies said they believed Kevin Peterson Jr. posed a lethal threat to law enforcement officers when he aimed a firearm at them while “multiple gunshots were going off around them.” It said they believed Peterson “had fired or had already shot at them.” The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, denied that Peterson fired at deputies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Officials warn that COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday warned that hospitalizations in the state are nearing rates seen early in the pandemic due to a continued surge in new coronavirus cases around the state, and he said that restrictions on businesses may need to be expanded if the growth of cases doesn’t slow. His comments came as the state broke its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases with 3,482 and 35 additional deaths. There are renewed concerns about people traveling to visit family during the pandemic, and health officials have pleaded with people to stay home and celebrate only with those within their immediate family.

ELECTION 2020-VOTER TURNOUT

Voter turnout in Washington hit 84.1%, just shy of record

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were a record number of people participating in this month’s election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008. While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. Tuesday was the last day for the counties to finish their work and certify the results. Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman plans to certify the election on Dec. 1, a few days before the Dec. 3 deadline.

SEATTLE BUDGET-POLICE

Seattle City Council OKs budget with nearly 20% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, although not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality. KING-TV reports the council voted Monday to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training. Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of police jurisdiction. Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.

HOTEL-HOMELESS DISPUTE

Fight over Renton hotel housing homeless escalates

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A dispute over a hotel in Renton, Washington, housing homeless people during COVID-19 has escalated between King County government and the city. The Seattle Times reports that this week local officials rushed forward legislation that would set a six-month move-out date at the Red Lion Hotel, where more than 200 homeless people have been staying since April. At a Renton City Council meeting Monday, the mayor and council members heard almost an hour of testimony from the community about an emergency ordinance to rewrite Renton zoning code to restrict homeless shelters’ placement and operations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon relaxes some restrictions, like restaurant dining

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Bars and restaurants can reopen for limited outdoor service next week in Oregon but many restrictions will remain in place until a vaccine against the coronavirus is widely available. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the new measures on Wednesday. State officials also announced vaccines would soon be coming to Oregon, though details remained unclear. The revamped restrictions to combat the unprecedented rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations take effect when the current two-week “freeze” expires on Dec. 3. Currently, only take-out restaurant service is allowed. The restaurant industry pushed hard against the restrictions as several eateries closed for good and others were at risk of doing so.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state in ‘very dangerous time of this pandemic’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health has reported more than 6,200 new cases of the coronavirus, representing roughly three days of cases. Thirty-six deaths were also reported, according to The Seattle Times. Health officials said Monday evening the 6,277 new cases reported includes a case backlog because of the surge in cases and testing over the last week. Officials say disease transmission skyrocketing around the state and “we are at the highest risk we have been at throughout the entire pandemic. Officials say do not have friends and other family inside your home for social gatherings.