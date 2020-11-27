Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — New maps of big game migrations in the Western U.S. will help identify where human development is getting in the way of animals on the move. Scientists have been using global positioning and statistical analysis to identify precisely where animals such as mule deer, elk and antelope go in pursuit of the best places to spend summer and wait out winter. Homes, roads, fences, oil and gas fields and mining operations increasingly interfere with those migrations. U.S. Geological Survey biologist Matthew Kauffman says the new wildlife migration atlas will help pinpoint places where conservation efforts are most effective.

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area. The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District. Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting. The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19. Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho say DNA evidence links the killing of a 58-year-old woman to a 47-year-old Elk City man who killed himself after being questioned by police and scheduled for a polygraph test. Idaho County investigators said Wednesday that Billy Jack Jones is the likely killer of LeAnna Maree Bailey. Authorities tell the Lewiston Tribune that DNA evidence, including material under Bailey’s fingernails, linked Jones to the September killing. Bailey was reported missing in mid-September. Her body was found shortly after inside the back of her vehicle that had gone over an embankment. Jones killed himself in October as police appeared to be closing in.

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say two officers responding to a report of a drunk driver opened fire after the driver attempted to evade arrest and struck an officer with her vehicle. Meridian police say 43-year-old Michele Green then fled the area late Wednesday but was forced to a stop after running over spike strips. Police say they then discovered that Green had been shot in the arm. Police say Green was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then booked into the Ada County Jail. Police say the officer struck by Green’s vehicle was also taken to a hospital where the officer was treated and released.