Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Abraham Lincoln statue in Spokane has been vandalized with red paint. The Spokane Police Department says the paint appears to have been applied late Wednesday or early Thursday. Police say there are no suspects and the motive for the vandalism isn’t clear. The statue erected in 1930 is 12 feet (4 meters) high and cost $25,000 at the time. The Spokane Historical Society says Sen. John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the statue in 1960 during his successful run to become president.

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the owners of a hydroelectric project in south-central Washington violated the Clean Water Act and has filed a civil suit seeking monetary damages and cleanup work. The Seattle Times reports that the Justice Department filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Electron Hydro, LLC, which owns the Electron Hydroelectric Project on the Puyallup River. The lawsuit contends the company in July without authorization used old field turf from a dump as a bottom layer when it diverted the river. But 600 square yards of the turf tore into pieces and entered the river channel. The turf can break down and discharge toxins.

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area. The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District. Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting. The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19. Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in King County, Washington, in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in households, in a variety of social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. Public Health — Seattle & King County released the report Wednesday showing disease transmission is not linked to a few hotspots. County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says with cases triple the numbers they were in October, it’s fair to assume that exposure in King County can happen anywhere people are around other people, especially indoors.