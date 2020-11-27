Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert added 23 as No. 1 Gonzaga pulled away from No. 6 Kansas for a 102-90 victory. The Bulldogs built a double-digit lead in the first half at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. They then saw the Jayhawks tie it twice in the second half before putting them away. Gonzaga went on a 22-7 run to go up 96-78. Suggs scored 17 of his 24 in the second half. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 22 points and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points. The way these teams played each other, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gonzaga and Kansas meet again late in the NCAA Tournament, maybe the Final Four.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — It’s no longer called the Civil War but the rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State is still heated even in a short and unusual season. The two teams will meet Friday for the 124th edition of the rivalry, which dates back to 1894. This season’s game is important to the ninth-ranked Ducks, who are undefeated and potentially vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff if everything breaks their way. Oregon was ranked No. 15 in the first CFP rankings released this week.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jermar Jefferson has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Oregon State’s three games, including 196 yards last weekend in a victory over California. Jefferson ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on the Beavers’ first play from scrimmage and Oregon State went on to win the back-and-forth game 31-27. The junior earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the effort. But he’ll face a considerable challenge in the No. 9 Oregon Ducks on Friday.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Betley had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead five California players scoring in double figures and the Golden Bears beat Northwest University 86-61 as part of a multi-team event at Gill Coliseum. The game served as an exhibition for NAIA Northwest. Cesar Sandoval hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead but Foreman answered with a 3 just 15 seconds later to spark 27-4 run an Cal led the rest of the way. Dejwan Walker scored 12 points to lead Northwest. Cacao Chatman and Pa’Treon each added 10 points.