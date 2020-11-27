Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BUSINESSES DAMAGED

Portland police arrest 3 following vandalism to businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland have arrested three people following damage to at least 10 businesses. Police say they responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings early Thursday morning. Police say businesses sustaining damage include banks, an auto service center, a shipping store and other storefronts. Taken into custody were 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and each face 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It’s not clear if they have attorneys. Authorities didn’t provide a cost estimate of the damage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon relaxes some restrictions, like restaurant dining

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Bars and restaurants can reopen for limited outdoor service next week in Oregon but many restrictions will remain in place until a vaccine against the coronavirus is widely available. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the new measures on Wednesday. State officials also announced vaccines would soon be coming to Oregon, though details remained unclear. The revamped restrictions to combat the unprecedented rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations take effect when the current two-week “freeze” expires on Dec. 3. Currently, only take-out restaurant service is allowed. The restaurant industry pushed hard against the restrictions as several eateries closed for good and others were at risk of doing so.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-LAWSUIT

Judge rejects challenge to Oregon’s 2-week virus rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to bar or alter Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze that prohibits indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association and Restaurant Law Center. Immergut issued her ruling after hearing nearly an hour of argument. It marked the latest rejection by a judge in Oregon of a challenge to the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon health officials warn of consequences of Thanksgiving

Health officials in the Portland metro-area issued a final plea to Oregonians asking them to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly — at home and with no more than six people. Following previous holidays, COVID-19 cases in Oregon have increased. Health officials say that they are worried if that pattern continues that hospitals will be overburdened and not able to assist everyone in a timely manner. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 67,333. In addition, there were 21 COVID-19 related deaths, a one-day record for the state. The total death toll is 847.

DOJ LAWYER-REPRIMAND

Oregon DOJ lawyer reprimanded for ‘inappropriate’ treatment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high-ranking lawyer at the Oregon Department of Justice has been reprimanded and will be assigned to work with an executive coach after an outside investigation found he violated state policies in an interaction with another DOJ lawyer. The Statesman Journal reports the investigator found sufficient evidence to support claims that chief trial counsel Steve Lippold violated state policies that protect workers against harassment and retaliation and hold managers to a “higher standard” of behavior. Lippold says he has asked Rosenblum to reconsider the reprimand, contending the claims of now-former senior assistant attorney general Heather Van Meter lack credibility.

FATAL CRASH ARREST

Hood River man arrested in crash that killed woman, child

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Hood River man has been arrested in a rollover crash that killed two passengers early Tuesday in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Noel Hernandez was driving east on Interstate 84 between Hood River and Mosier when his vehicle left the highway and rolled multiple times, according to the Oregon State Police said, citing an early investigation. Police say 23-year-old Rosalia Gonzalez-Ortiz and a boy who was also in the car suffered fatal injuries. The boy has not been publicly identified. Police say Hernandez was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail on suspicion of intoxicated driving and manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

FATAL CRASH-TEENS

Third teen dies in hospital weeks after vehicle crash

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a third teenager hurt in a head-on crash in Gresham earlier this month has died after she was taken off of life support. KATU-TV reports 16-year-old Hailey Aguilar was among the five passengers in a car that collided with a pickup truck Nov. 6. According to Gresham Police, 16-year-old Phoenix Forman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on SE Butler Road when shortly before 9 p.m. he crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Ford F350. Forman and another 16-year-old passenger, identified as Rita Grace Sukosd, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The three other passengers and the driver of the pickup were also hurt but expected to survive.

PUBLIC RESTROOM PHOTOS

Man accused of trying to take photo of woman in restroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man convicted of harassing and committing sexual acts on women aboard Portland light rail trains and buses now has been accused to trying to take a photograph of a woman in a bathroom stall. KOIN-TV reports Jared Walter was arrested Nov. 14 after trying to take the photograph in a restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall. On Monday, he was indicted by a Multnomah Grand Jury for charges including invasion of personal privacy, attempted invasion of personal and privacy disorderly conduct. Walter was the first person in the history of the transportation agency to be banned for life from TriMet. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.