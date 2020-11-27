Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LINCOLN STATUE VANDALIZED

Lincoln statue vandalized with red paint in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Abraham Lincoln statue in Spokane has been vandalized with red paint. The Spokane Police Department says the paint appears to have been applied late Wednesday or early Thursday. Police say there are no suspects and the motive for the vandalism isn’t clear. The statue erected in 1930 is 12 feet (4 meters) high and cost $25,000 at the time. The Spokane Historical Society says Sen. John F. Kennedy gave a speech at the statue in 1960 during his successful run to become president.

CLEAN WATER ACT-LAWSUIT

Justice Department sues over pollution in Puyallup River

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says the owners of a hydroelectric project in south-central Washington violated the Clean Water Act and has filed a civil suit seeking monetary damages and cleanup work. The Seattle Times reports that the Justice Department filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Electron Hydro, LLC, which owns the Electron Hydroelectric Project on the Puyallup River. The lawsuit contends the company in July without authorization used old field turf from a dump as a bottom layer when it diverted the river. But 600 square yards of the turf tore into pieces and entered the river channel. The turf can break down and discharge toxins.

HEALTH DISTRICT-DEFUND

N. Idaho commissioner wants to defund public health district

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area. The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District. Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting. The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19. Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Report: Virus spreading in households, gatherings, worksites

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report shows people infected with the coronavirus in King County, Washington, in recent weeks have been mostly exposed in households, in a variety of social activities and gatherings, and in workplaces. Public Health — Seattle & King County released the report Wednesday showing disease transmission is not linked to a few hotspots. County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin says with cases triple the numbers they were in October, it’s fair to assume that exposure in King County can happen anywhere people are around other people, especially indoors.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SCHOOLS

Officials mull loosening COVID restrictions for schools

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state health officials are considering changing the disease metrics that guide school district reopening decisions during the pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the changes, if adopted, mean up to half the state’s 300 school districts would meet the benchmark to start educating their youngest learners in person at least part time. Under the state’s current reopening guidelines, which aren’t legally binding, school districts are advised to educate students remotely unless their county posts a coronavirus infection rate of fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The draft changes to those guidelines would increase that threshold to 200 cases per 100,000.

DEPUTY-CHILD RAPE

Deputy charged with rape of teen

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy is accused of rape involving a teenage girl he met online. The Herald reports 26-year-old Anthony Zayas has been charged with third-degree rape and was placed on administrative leave in August. Charging papers say Zayas met the girl on Tinder, where she used a fake name and claimed to be 19. Documents say she was 14 and told police Zayas gave her alcohol. The rape charge was submitted Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court. Court records do not list an attorney for Zayas.

AP-US-POLICE SHOOTING-WASHINGTON

Report: Deputies fired 34 rounds in killing of Black man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper says deputies fired a total of 34 rounds at a 21-year-old Black man who died after being struck four times following an attempted drug arrest in Washington state. Citing an investigative report. The Columbian reported Wednesday that three Clark County deputies said they believed Kevin Peterson Jr. posed a lethal threat to law enforcement officers when he aimed a firearm at them while “multiple gunshots were going off around them.” It said they believed Peterson “had fired or had already shot at them.” The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, denied that Peterson fired at deputies.

ELECTION 2020-VOTER TURNOUT

Voter turnout in Washington hit 84.1%, just shy of record

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were a record number of people participating in this month’s election in Washington state, but the overall voter turnout percentage fell just shy of the record 84.6% set in 2008. While 84.8% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million voters returned a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, the final rate Tuesday hit 84.1% after county canvassing boards reviewed ballots that were challenged over issues like signatures or postmarks. Tuesday was the last day for the counties to finish their work and certify the results. Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman plans to certify the election on Dec. 1, a few days before the Dec. 3 deadline.

SEATTLE BUDGET-POLICE

Seattle City Council OKs budget with nearly 20% police cut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has approved the city’s 2021 budget with reductions to the police budget, although not as much as activists sought amid mass demonstrations against police brutality. KING-TV reports the council voted Monday to shrink the budget of the Seattle Police Department by about 18%, which includes cuts to overtime and training. Dozens of vacant jobs will not be filled and 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement will be moved out of police jurisdiction. Millions of dollars will instead go to community programs.

HOTEL-HOMELESS DISPUTE

Fight over Renton hotel housing homeless escalates

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A dispute over a hotel in Renton, Washington, housing homeless people during COVID-19 has escalated between King County government and the city. The Seattle Times reports that this week local officials rushed forward legislation that would set a six-month move-out date at the Red Lion Hotel, where more than 200 homeless people have been staying since April. At a Renton City Council meeting Monday, the mayor and council members heard almost an hour of testimony from the community about an emergency ordinance to rewrite Renton zoning code to restrict homeless shelters’ placement and operations.