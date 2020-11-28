Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon said daily coronavirus reports for Friday and Saturday will be distorted because of a delay in reporting data. KOIN reports that Friday’s total of 826 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus is relatively low because several of the local public health departments that contribute to reporting the daily numbers were closed. As a result, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday’s numbers will be “unusually high.” The agency added that a technical reporting issue also impacted the number of negative tests because of the limited reporting. Oregon has logged 70,832 confirmed cases of the virus. Three deaths were reported Friday, which bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 885.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving. The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening. Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Data released by the police bureau in Portland, Oregon, shows Black people were much more likely to be stopped by police in 2019 than people in other racial groups despite being a small part of the city’s population. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that of the 33,035 vehicle stops Portland police made in 2019, 18% were for Black drivers and 65% were for white drivers. White people make up 75.1% of the population, while Black people make up 5.8%. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the raw numbers don’t paint an accurate picture of police activity, but critics say they show that Black drivers are targeted disproportionately.