Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night. Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers (2-2) who won their second straight game. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season for Oregon (3-1), and a three-game winning streak against the rival Beavers. The loss also dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn 90-67 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists. Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn, which is replacing five starters from last season. A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

SEATTLE (AP) — The uncertainty of the 2020 college football season was on full display in the Pac-12 this week. Instead of Washington facing Washington State and Utah taking on Arizona State, it will be the Huskies and Utes meeting on Saturday in Seattle. The teams quickly arranged the game to avoid more cancellations due to COVID-19 issues. Washington is 2-0 and coming off a win over Arizona. Utah had its first two games canceled and has only played once, a loss to USC. South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley will start at quarterback for Utah after Cameron Rising suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz didn’t finish the game the last time he faced the Seattle Seahawks because of a concussion. His troubles have only grown worse. It reached the point that coach Doug Pederson hesitated when asked if Wentz or rookie Jalen Hurts would start when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) host the Seahawks (7-3) on Monday night. Wentz hasn’t been the same since Jadeveon Clowney’s shot to the head knocked him out of a playoff game against Seattle in January. He leads the NFL with 18 turnovers, including 14 interceptions, and has career lows in completion percentage (58.4) and passer rating (73.3).