Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

Delays in data reporting distort Oregon COVID numbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon said daily coronavirus reports for Friday and Saturday will be distorted because of a delay in reporting data. KOIN reports that Friday’s total of 826 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus is relatively low because several of the local public health departments that contribute to reporting the daily numbers were closed. As a result, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday’s numbers will be “unusually high.” The agency added that a technical reporting issue also impacted the number of negative tests because of the limited reporting. Oregon has logged 70,832 confirmed cases of the virus. Three deaths were reported Friday, which bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 885.

Vancouver police shoot man during disturbance at home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving. The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening. Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

Black drivers stopped a disproportionate rate in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Data released by the police bureau in Portland, Oregon, shows Black people were much more likely to be stopped by police in 2019 than people in other racial groups despite being a small part of the city’s population. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that of the 33,035 vehicle stops Portland police made in 2019, 18% were for Black drivers and 65% were for white drivers. White people make up 75.1% of the population, while Black people make up 5.8%. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the raw numbers don’t paint an accurate picture of police activity, but critics say they show that Black drivers are targeted disproportionately.

Many turn to real Christmas trees as bright spot amid virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christmas tree growers who have faced increased interest in artificial trees in recent years say demand for real, fresh-cut evergreens is strong this season. Wholesale growers and small farms alike say customers are showing up earlier than normal and there are more of them. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid coronavirus restrictions and want a new — or renewed — tradition to end a dreary year on a happier note. Plus, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board says fresh-cut trees are largely displayed outside, where there’s a lower risk of viral spread.

Portland police arrest 3 following vandalism to businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland have arrested three people following damage to at least 10 businesses. Police say they responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings early Thursday morning. Police say businesses sustaining damage include banks, an auto service center, a shipping store and other storefronts. Taken into custody were 24-year-old Chester Hester, 38-year-old Nicole Noriega and 23-year-old Bailey Willack. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and each face 10 counts of first-degree criminal mischief. It’s not clear if they have attorneys. Authorities didn’t provide a cost estimate of the damage.

Judge rejects challenge to Oregon’s 2-week virus rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to bar or alter Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze that prohibits indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order sought by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association and Restaurant Law Center. Immergut issued her ruling after hearing nearly an hour of argument. It marked the latest rejection by a judge in Oregon of a challenge to the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

Oregon health officials warn of consequences of Thanksgiving

Health officials in the Portland metro-area issued a final plea to Oregonians asking them to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly — at home and with no more than six people. Following previous holidays, COVID-19 cases in Oregon have increased. Health officials say that they are worried if that pattern continues that hospitals will be overburdened and not able to assist everyone in a timely manner. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 67,333. In addition, there were 21 COVID-19 related deaths, a one-day record for the state. The total death toll is 847.