Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people were arrested during a demonstration on Capitol Hill on Friday night, including a man who hit an officer with a cane. A video from the night, sent to KOMO News, shows a man with a cane being pushed away by a police officer. As the officer walks away the man swings his cane and hits the officer, who then pepper-sprays the man in the face and forces him to the ground. Seattle Police told KOMO News that the man was arrested for assault on an officer. During the evening a group of people also blocked traffic in the city resulting in officers announcing an order to disperse. Two people were arrested for failure to disperse, obstructing, resisting arrest and property.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in rural communities in Washington state are worried that Thanksgiving gatherings could take the COVID-19 pandemic from bad to worse and, in some places, overwhelm already strained health systems. The Spokesman-Review reports the small towns surrounding Spokane County have experienced a surge in cases in recent weeks, mirroring trends seen statewide. In the past two weeks, the Northeast Tri County Health District, which covers Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, a record number. The Washington Department of Health announced this week that it’s hiring 350 more contact tracers and investigators to support local health jurisdictions by mid-December.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases. The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.