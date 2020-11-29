Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris hit Cade Otton on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left and Washington rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 24-21. Morris was brilliant on Washington’s final drive, taking the Huskies 88 yards in less than four minutes, capping the winning drive by finding his big tight end. Otton had eight catches for 108 yards and a pair of second-half TD receptions. It was the fifth time in school history Washington rallied from a deficit of 21 or more points to win, and the first since 1989 when the Huskies trailed UCLA 21-0 and rallied for a 28-27 win.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will have starting running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin back from injuries for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said all three made it through the week of practice without setbacks and will play against the Eagles. Carson and Griffin have missed the past four games while Pocic has missed the past two. Seattle’s injury report was mostly empty with right tackle Brandon Shell the only starter ruled out for Monday’s game.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and made big plays down the stretch to help Washington State beat Eastern Washington 71-68. Williams scored or assisted on 14 of WSU’s final 16 points and took a charge in the closing seconds to seal it. Junior Tanner Groves led Eastern Washington (0-1) with a career-high tying 17 points and nine rebounds and younger brother Jacob Groves had career bests of 16 points and eight rebounds. The Eagles had just seven scholarship players available as five EWU players missed the game due to the protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points and No. 10 Oregon opened the season with a 116-51 win over Seattle. Sedona Prince had 17 points for Oregon, which shot 53.1% from the field. Lydia Giomi added 15 points and 13 rebounds. McKenzi Williams scored 20 points for Seattle, which shot 28.6% from the field. Mikesell, a junior transfer from Maryland, made seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Ducks to a 71-25 lead at the break.