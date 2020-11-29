Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

Health clinic owner charged with theft of Medicaid funds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a health clinic based in Spokane, Washington, is facing charges of theft and money laundering after investigators alleged fraudulent Medicaid billing totaling more than $5 million since 2017. The Spokesman-Review reports Paul Means, and his firm Abilia Healthcare, were targeted following an audit of its billing by the Washington State Health Care Authority that revealed irregularities. Investigators believe the proceeds of the scheme were used to buy a $300,000 home on Spokane’s South Hill and several vehicles. Means declined to comment on the allegations when reached by the newspaper by phone.

New migration maps serve as tools to help big game in West

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — New maps of big game migrations in the Western U.S. will help identify where human development is getting in the way of animals on the move. Scientists have been using global positioning and statistical analysis to identify precisely where animals such as mule deer, elk and antelope go in pursuit of the best places to spend summer and wait out winter. Homes, roads, fences, oil and gas fields and mining operations increasingly interfere with those migrations. U.S. Geological Survey biologist Matthew Kauffman says the new wildlife migration atlas will help pinpoint places where conservation efforts are most effective.

N. Idaho commissioner wants to defund public health district

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A county commissioner in northern Idaho has proposed defunding the local health district after the district instituted a mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it surges in the area. The Bonner County Dailey reports that Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw proposed the resolution Tuesday to pull about $250,000 from the Panhandle Health District. Commission Chairman Dan McDonald says the resolution will have to be placed on the agenda before it can be considered at next week’s meeting. The health district ordered the mask mandate on Nov. 19. Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler says his agency won’t enforce the mask mandate.

Police: Suspect in Idaho woman’s death has killed himself

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho say DNA evidence links the killing of a 58-year-old woman to a 47-year-old Elk City man who killed himself after being questioned by police and scheduled for a polygraph test. Idaho County investigators said Wednesday that Billy Jack Jones is the likely killer of LeAnna Maree Bailey. Authorities tell the Lewiston Tribune that DNA evidence, including material under Bailey’s fingernails, linked Jones to the September killing. Bailey was reported missing in mid-September. Her body was found shortly after inside the back of her vehicle that had gone over an embankment. Jones killed himself in October as police appeared to be closing in.

Plan would turn Idaho Falls drive-in theatre into RV resort

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho business owner has announced plans to transform a former drive-in movie theatre in Idaho Falls into a recreational vehicle resort catering to short-term rentals. The Post Register reported that Zach Teichert purchased the former Sky Vu Theatre and expects it to reopen as a RV resort by late 2021. Teichert said Idaho Falls is an ideal location for an RV resort because it is the last major town on the way to Yellowstone and Jackson, Wyoming. The Sky Vu Theatre first opened as a 500-car drive-in movie theater in 1950 and continued operating until 2015.