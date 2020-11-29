Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state’s largest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon has now surpassed 72,000 and the death toll stands at 896. The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations also continues to surge with 529 people hospitalized — a 209% increase since the start of the month. In an effort to slow down the spread of the virus, Gov. Kate Brown implemented a statewide two-week “freeze” that ends on December 3. During the “freeze” restaurants are limited to take-out only, social gatherings can not be more than six people and gyms, among other facilities, are closed.

MISSING CRABBER

Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf

PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who was swept away while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast. Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, 53-year-old Srun Hong and 41-year-old Lyda Hong, had been crabbing Friday when the boat capsized in the heavy surf. Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew. Oregon State Police said she was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned. The search was suspended Saturday.

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING

7 deputies placed on leave following fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are on administrative leave following a domestic disturbance call that led to a deadly, officer-involved shooting Friday night. KOIN 6 reports that around 8 p.m. a woman called 911 and said that her husband had fired a handgun and was threatening to kill her and himself. When deputies arrived the man refused to obey their commands and during ensuing interactions the police shot him. The names of the husband and deputies involved have not been released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINK FARM

COVID outbreak reported on Oregon mink farm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon mink farm has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among animals and staff. The Statesman Journal reports the farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no animals or animal products can leave the farm. The state has not said where the farm is located, how many animals the farm has, when the farmer reported the illnesses, or when the animals were tested. Ten samples from mink have come back positive for SARS-CoV-2, the animal virus linked to COVID-19 in humans, ODA said. The farm also is reporting cases of COVID-19 in staff. Outbreaks in farmed mink have been reported in several states and countries.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a plan for removing or changing vegetation over a huge swath of the U.S. West to stop devastating wildfires on land used for cattle ranching, recreation and habitat for imperiled sage grouse. The plan released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aims to limit wildfires in a 350,000-square-mile area of mainly sagebrush habitat that includes parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. The plan does not authorize any specific projects. Instead, its analysis can be used to OK treatments for projects involving prescribed fires, fuel breaks and other measures to prevent or limit massive blazes that have worsened in recent decades.

VANCOUVER-POLICE SHOOTING

Vancouver police shoot man during disturbance at home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Vancouver, Washington, shot a man during a disturbance call at a home on Thanksgiving. The Columbian reports that Vancouver Police did not identify the 23-year-old man who was shot or say whether his injuries were life-threatening. Officers were dispatched about 7:04 p.m. after a family member texted 911 to report that their relative was “out of control, and they were afraid he was going to hurt them,” according to the police department. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.

PORTLAND-POLICE STOPS

Black drivers stopped a disproportionate rate in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Data released by the police bureau in Portland, Oregon, shows Black people were much more likely to be stopped by police in 2019 than people in other racial groups despite being a small part of the city’s population. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that of the 33,035 vehicle stops Portland police made in 2019, 18% were for Black drivers and 65% were for white drivers. White people make up 75.1% of the population, while Black people make up 5.8%. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the raw numbers don’t paint an accurate picture of police activity, but critics say they show that Black drivers are targeted disproportionately.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHRISTMAS-TREES

Many turn to real Christmas trees as bright spot amid virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christmas tree growers who have faced increased interest in artificial trees in recent years say demand for real, fresh-cut evergreens is strong this season. Wholesale growers and small farms alike say customers are showing up earlier than normal and there are more of them. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid coronavirus restrictions and want a new — or renewed — tradition to end a dreary year on a happier note. Plus, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board says fresh-cut trees are largely displayed outside, where there’s a lower risk of viral spread.